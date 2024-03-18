Will Rochester be working during the solar eclipse? 'I told my boss I can't'

Rochester has spent years planning for three minutes and 39 seconds.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are anticipated to flock to the area to witness a solar eclipse as the area finds itself directly on the path of totality, offering an unparalleled viewing experience.

It's like Christmas in April, but what if you have to work?

"I told my boss I can't," Annie Murphy said.

Murphy works for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester and says her boss understands the magnitude of the moment; thus, getting the day off to experience the eclipse with her daughter and husband was easy.

Remote workers like Matt Rieck might be best situated on April 8. Rieck works for a software company based out of Denver.

"Because the path of the eclipse is east of Denver, the topic hasn’t come up by management," he said. "To be sure that I don’t miss it here, I’ve blocked off time on my work calendar to prevent any meetings being scheduled during the total eclipse.”

Other industries aren't as flexible.

Some Rochester employees will have to work during the solar eclipse

Angel Lyn Powell works at a healthcare facility in Penfield where the attitude around the eclipse is less festive. April 8 will be just another Monday, and Powell works every Monday. She says nothing special is planned for staff or residents.

"I think it's pretty neat," Powell shared. "I'm curious to see what it looks like."

She'll have to see the phenomenon through the lens of social media after she punches the clock.

"There's going to be a lot of people posting pictures."

It won't be just another day for first responders, law enforcement officials, and the Department of Transportation. They'll be at work.

With up to a half-million people expected to flood the area, police and emergency medical services are on high alert to maintain safety and direct traffic.

Meanwhile, in city hall, a spokesperson for the City of Rochester said the city is "working through" whether or not city employees will have the day off.

Most students in Rochester have the day off during the solar eclipse

What about the children?

The majority of Rochester area schools have opted to cancel classes on April 8. However, the Brighton Central School District has chosen to dismiss students early to ensure the fulfillment of the required number of school days for the 2023-24 academic year.

Annie Murphy says her daughter doesn't have school on April 8. While she wants to avoid spending the occasion in traffic or navigating huge crowds, gathering with a few neighbors would be delightful.

"I think moments like these are wonderful opportunities to come together," she said.

Rochester businesses adjust for solar eclipse

Corbin Abramson will share that opportunity with his friends and neighbors at a rooftop party downtown.

The barbershop he owns, Frank's Chop Shop on East Avenue, will be open all day, though he would close the shop if barbers wanted.

"Or even a half-day," Abramson said. "Barbers definitely still want to work. From what I've seen, most people are super excited or don't care at all."

Abramson says he'll take advantage of the rooftop view to take photos and wants to cultivate community through his sneaker and clothing brand Capacity by reposting anyone who posts a picture of the eclipse and tags the brand's Instagram page, @capacityworldwide.

What if you have to work, but your job requires being outdoors?

Safety tips for those who have to work during the eclipse

Getting paid for the front-row seat might be sweet, but eclipses can expose workers to safety and worksite hazards. Outdoor workers are encouraged to turn off any equipment or machinery before sun-gazing.

Here are other tips to reduce the risk of the worksite and on-the-job injuries according to NASA's Total Solar Eclipse safety page:

Never look directly at the sun.

If you are within the path of totality, remove your solar filter only when the moon completely covers the sun's bright face and suddenly gets quite dark. Experience totality, then, as soon as the shining sun reappears, replace your solar viewer to look at the remaining partial phases.

Use eclipse glasses and handheld solar viewers verified to comply with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard for such products.

Always inspect your solar filter before use; if scratched or damaged, discard it. Read and follow any instructions printed on or packaged with the filter.

Do not look at the sun through a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while using your eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewer — the concentrated solar rays will damage the filter and enter your eye(s), causing severe injury.

Keep normal eyeglasses on, if usually worn, and place eclipse glasses over them.

"I still need to get my eclipse glasses," Aniie Murphy said. "I'm expecting this to be a memorable and profound experience."

— Robert Bell is a multimedia journalist and reporter at The Democrat & Chronicle. He was born in Rochester, grew up in Philadelphia and studied film in Los Angeles. Follow him at @byrobbell on X and @byrobbell on IG. Contact him at rlbell@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Solar eclipse 2024 in Rochester NY presents a worker dilemma