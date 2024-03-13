Rochester woman sentenced to 18 months in prison for running over boyfriend with car

Mar. 12—ROCHESTER — A 39-year-old Rochester woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison for running over her boyfriend with her vehicle following a verbal argument at her home in February 2023.

Jolene Krista Schultz appeared in Olmsted County District Court on Monday, March 11, 2024, on a felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Schultz plead guilty to the charge in September 2023. Another felony count of assault and two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault were dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint:

Schultz and a man got into an argument at her Rochester apartment Feb. 9, 2023. He left to wait in the parking lot for a ride. Schultz then drove her vehicle into the parking lot and "gunned" her car towards the man, running over the lower half of his body, the man told police.

Officers noted several injuries to the man that were consistent with his statement

. He was transported to a medical facility and was diagnosed with a broken ankle as a result of the assault.