What will Rochester weather be for eclipse? 5 days out: 'Beautiful' but clouds are in play

While the Rochester area is facing a deluge of rain on Wednesday, the forecast for Monday’s solar eclipse remains positive.

The National Weather Service joined AccuWeather in highlighting upstate New York as one of the best places for clear viewing of the eclipse, along with northern New England, in a Facebook post on Tuesday. There is still uncertainty, the Weather Service warned, and “some clouds cannot be ruled out yet.”

Even on the Weather Service map, however, the Rochester area appears to be in about 40% cloud cover for the region.

The AccuWeather forecast predicts 60 degrees with “partly sunny and beautiful” conditions on April 8, with cloud cover of 45% and an 8% chance of precipitation for the day. The afternoon forecast calls for 70% cloud cover and winds of 8 mph out of the northeast.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo calls for a high near 58 degrees and mostly sunny skies for April 8. A more detailed forecast will come closer to Monday’s eclipse.

Forecast accuracy improves as it gets closer to the date, with the most accurate forecasts expected by Friday, April 5 or Saturday, April 6.

Climatologically speaking, it’s been cloudy roughly 65% of the time in Rochester on April 8. Those historic conditions don’t have a bearing on the weather eclipse views might have to contend with next Monday, however.

