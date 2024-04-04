What will Rochester weather be for eclipse? 4 days out: Rain enters the picture

Forecasts are beginning to find more consensus as the April 8 total solar eclipse comes closer, with a chance of precipitation entering the picture during the time of the eclipse.

The updated forecasts walk back some of the more favorable expected conditions in the Rochester area, with AccuWeather removing predictions of beautiful weather and upstate New York being among the best places to see the eclipse.

In fact, the latest AccuWeather eclipse forecast now calls for a high risk of cloud cover over western New York and the Finger Lakes.

“There is a concern today that a band of clouds will move across western/central Pennsylvania and New York around the time of the eclipse,” said AccuWeather lead long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok in a statement. “There is even a possibility of a passing shower. This could lower viewing opportunity for a couple of hours.”

The best place to view the eclipse has now shifted away from the path of totality, in places like New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

What AccuWeather forecast says: April 8 weather in Rochester NY for solar eclipse

The AccuWeather forecast predicts 55 degrees with mostly cloudy conditions on April 8, with cloud cover of 70% and a 16% chance of precipitation for the afternoon. There is no measurable precipitation in the forecast.

What the National Weather Service forecast says: April 8 weather in Rochester NY for solar eclipse

The National Weather Service’s Weather Threat Matrix calls for a temperature of 50 degrees with 57% sky cover and light rain showers at 3 p.m. The probability of precipitation is 15%, with wind gusts out of the east at 12 mph.

The standard forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo remains slightly more optimistic, with partly sunny conditions and high near 57 degrees. The forecast discussion from Thursday morning highlighted a chance for showers into far Western New York and partly to mostly cloudy conditions.

When will the weather forecast for April 8 in Rochester NY be most accurate?

The forecast accuracy improves as it gets closer to the date, with the most accurate forecasts expected by Friday, April 5 or Saturday, April 6.

Climatologically speaking, it’s been cloudy roughly 65% of the time in Rochester on April 8. Those historic conditions don’t have a bearing on the weather eclipse views might have to contend with next Monday, however.

