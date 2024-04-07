What will Rochester weather be for April 8 solar eclipse? What forecasters say one day out

Yes, it will probably be somewhat cloudy over Rochester for the April 8 total solar eclipse. But one day out, hope remains for clear skies. NOAA predicts a 34% likelihood of a cloud-free sky. Even with a cloudy sky, the daylight will disappear and totality will mimic the conditions at night and nature will react.

April 8 eclipse forecast for Rochester from NOAA, pulled Sunday afternoon 24 hours before the eclipse:

Max Obscuration: 3:21 p.m. This is when the moon will be covering the whole sun at the fullest coverage point.

Obscuration Duration: 3 minutes, 38 seconds

Viewability: 34.3%. Higher numbers mean a higher probability of relatively clear skies.

Temperature: 48.5F

Dewpoint: 31.2F

Heat Index: 48.5F

Wind Chill: 44.2F

Do you know anyone trying to conceive an eclipse baby tomorrow?

NOAA says that if you have a baby born this year, "they will be a legal adult before the next eclipse crosses from coast to coast in America!"

Weather in Rochester NY: What AccuWeather forecast says

The AccuWeather forecast predicts 60 degrees April 8 afternoon with mostly cloudy conditions in Rochester, with cloud cover of 91% and an 18% chance of precipitation for the afternoon. There is no measurable precipitation in the forecast.

National Weather Service forecast for April 8 in Rochester NY

The National Weather Service calls for it to be partly sunny, with a high near 59.

— William Ramsey is an editor with USA TODAY Network-Northeast who leads enterprise and investigative reporters in Rochester and the region on projects. His home newsroom is the Democrat & Chronicle. Ramsey travels for reporting and editing, based out of Virginia.

— Ramsey burned his eyes during the 2017 partial solar eclipse by lifting solar glasses to focus his phone. Don't listen to his advice about eclipse safety.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Weather in Rochester for solar eclipse, April 8: Outlook one day out