Rochester schools name 5 finalists for next superintendent: What's next in hiring process

ROCHESTER — The city School Board announced the search for a new superintendent has been narrowed down to five candidates, who will begin to visit the district next week.

“We will be having a day in the district for each candidate next week beginning on Monday April 8, and continuing through Thursday April 11,” said School Board chair Shane Downs. “The day in the district will be touring all the schools with myself and the assistant superintendent. In the evening of each candidate’s day in the district they will take part in a community forum, and then interview with the full board.”

The following are the five candidates that were brought forward and will be interviewed by the Rochester School Board:

Kimberly Sarfde, currently assistant superintendent, Nashua public schools. She will interview on April 8.

Annie Azarloza, currently chief academic support, Worcester, Massachusetts, public schools. She will interview on April 9.

Brian Campbell, currently assistant superintendent, SAU 29, Keene, public schools. He will interview on April 9.

David Jeck, former superintendent Fauquier County Public Schools, Warrenton, Virginia. He will interview on April 11.

Barbara Komons-Montroll, currently superintendent Windham Southwest Supervisory Union, Wilmington, Vermont. She will interview on April 8.

Superintendent Kyle Repucci in June announced his intention to leave the district at the end of the school year. The board hired the New England School Development Council to assist with the search to replace Repucci.

Members of the School Board formed a screening committee to assist with the first step of the hiring process. The screening committee involved 15 people and included parents and community members, district staff, district administrators, and two Rochester School Board members. The committee worked with NESDEC in reviewing and interviewing all candidates that applied.

On March 27, the committee recommended five candidates to be brought to the Rochester School Board for further consideration, and the board is scheduled to make its decision on April 15.

