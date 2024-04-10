Rochester School Board hears wave of comments supporting and criticizing district's LGBTQ+ guidelines

Apr. 10—ROCHESTER — Even though the Rochester School Board wasn't scheduled to discuss anything related to its guidelines regarding LGBTQ+ students, it received plenty of commentary from the public on both sides of the issue during its meeting on Tuesday.

The district drafted its guidelines in September 2023. They were later obtained and published by a national organization called Parents Defending Education, reigniting a heated debate that has been years in the making regarding the way the district handles the issue.

Contrary to the claims

of Parents Defending Education, the guidelines explicitly state that Rochester Public Schools will provide information about students to the parents of those students if they ask for it. Multiple community members, however, have criticized the school district for not proactively providing information to parents regarding the gender expression of their children.

"It is unethical to withhold information from parents and it disregards state law," said community member Karin Charron. "This document destroys trust and should not be in the schools."

Although the district drafted the guidelines in 2023, it has received criticism for years for its stance toward the LGBTQ+ community. Several of those who spoke on Tuesday referenced that broader context.

Three years ago, the board approved a resolution, designating various terms and symbols as "government speech." That resolution was essentially meant to provide a way to allow various forms of expression — such as the display of the pride flag — without having to allow all forms of expression.

At various times since the board approved the resolution, it has received criticism for cherry-picking what forms of expression it wants to protect. One of Tuesday's speakers, John Whelan, reiterated that, saying the district's equity statement and its resolution regarding government speech are new forms of discrimination.

Another community member, Jan Throndson, brought a folded United States flag to the Rochester School Board, saying there needs to be more in classrooms. In doing so, Throndson referenced the board's March 19 meeting.

At that earlier meeting,

former RPS Right Fit student Braxton Barton described a conversation he had with a teacher. Barton said he had asked why there was a pride flag in the classroom but not a United States flag.

"She said 'This represents America.' She said, 'This represents you. This represents the world. This represents Christianity,'" Barton said about his conversation with his teacher. "I told her 'That's not what I believe.' I said, 'There's a difference between this flag and America.'"

Meanwhile, there were also multiple people who came forward on Tuesday commending the board for the actions it's taken. Whereas the first speaker, Charron, described the district's guidelines as a breach of trust, the final speaker, Annie Johnson argued the opposite — that the district would be breaking trust with its students by proactively engaging parents about the gender expression of their children at school.

And whereas Whelan described the district's government speech resolution as "discrimination," another speaker, Melissa Hough, thanked the school board for the action it had taken on the issue.

"I appreciate that in 2021, this board voted to affirm the pride flag as government speech and that students and staff are free to display it," Hough said.

Yet another speaker, Alex Higano, brought a copy of the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual and spoke about the organization's stance on gender expression among youth.

"It seems the American Psychiatric Association would disagree with anyone who might suggest gender affirming social environments are risky for children and adolescents," Higano said.

Later in Tuesday's meeting, school board member Don Barlow asked about the district's timeline for developing a policy on the issue rather than just its existing guidelines. The 2023 document outlining the guidelines for LGBTQ+ students indicated the district would draft a policy for the issue in the 2023-24 year.

Board Chairwoman Cathy Nathan explained that the district's guidelines were based on model policy from the Minnesota School Boards Association. Since the MSBA is in the process of updating its model policy, Nathan indicated it might be better for the district to wait to formalize its own policy on the matter.

Superintendent Kent Pekel also spoke on the subject, explaining that in addition to the model policy from MSBA, the district also received input from its own legal counsel when it was drafting the guidelines regarding LGBTQ+ students. He emphasized that the district's guidelines were established based on standing legal precedent.

He also reiterated that until the district does create a policy for the issue, the guidelines will remain in effect.

"We are not freelancing," Pekel said. "We are dealing with established law that has been well supported in litigation and that we are of course obliged to adhere to."