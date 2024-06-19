Rochester riverfront undergoing revamp

If you walk along the Ohio River in Rochester, the riverfront is starting to resemble what it once was.

“When you hear the saying a picture is worth a thousand words. I found a box of pictures that showed the size of the crowds, the cheerleading competitions, the bands and there was literally a sea of people down here,” said Sam Piccinini who’s a Rochester Councilmember.

The Rochester riverfront was the place to be decades ago. But over time, it fell apart, vacant and dilapidated until the Borough Council stepped in last year.

“I think this area would bring the community together,” said Keith Jackson who’s the Mayor of Rochester Borough.

Through grant and American Rescue money, Phase One is complete with a new stage, new paved space and updated electrical for vendors. The infrastructure is now built for the people to come.

“If we want the rest of town to come back, the real estate and other businesses if you start to hold functions down here and crowds down here anywhere from 5,000 to 15,000 several times a month that real estate will start to reclaim itself throughout the rest of town,” Piccinini said.

It all starts with next Saturday’s Beaver County BOOM. The fireworks will draw the crowds and the stage will be filled with performers, the streets with vendors and a car show of nearly 2,000 participants.

This is only the beginning as the council works to get more grants to complete the second phase by filling a multi-use building with bathrooms and more workable space.

“We want to have other events, art studios, where people can do plays. If there is a place you can do things on the inside and the outside that just shows the multi capable usage of this area,” said Rico Elmore with Rochester Council.

The goal is to complete Phase 2 with the multi-use building by next year. All in the project could cost somewhere around $4 to $5 million.

