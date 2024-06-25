Rochester Public Schools prepares to start overhaul of Mayo High School totaling more than $100 million

Jun. 25—ROCHESTER — Although Rochester Public Schools is still in the process of finishing up major renovation projects at two of its other buildings, the district is gearing up to spend more than $100 million to upgrade the nuts and bolts of Mayo High School.

The actual work at the school will begin in the summer of 2025, but it will continue for five more summers after that, extending all the way to 2030. It will cost $108 million, more than the total combined cost of renovating John Marshall High School and Kellogg Middle School.

"A very significant project coming is the Mayo High School indoor air quality project," RPS Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson said. "That project is in design, so we've started working on it."

Although the indoor air quality project will involve the bulk of the cost associated with Mayo, there will be a handful of other projects at the school as well, including turf replacement, electrical work on the stadium lights and a repaving of employee parking areas.

The projects will add to work the district has already done to Mayo High School. In recent years, the district has repaved the school's student parking area and updated the HVAC system in its pool.

The large-scale project at Mayo will be the latest in a series of building renovations the district is undertaking.

John Marshall High School is in the final summer of a three-year renovation of its indoor air quality system that cost $48 million. Although it's a similar project, the cost at John Marshall was less than half of the upcoming work at its crosstown counterpart, Mayo.

Even though both high schools are approximately the same size, Carlson said that Mayo has a longer list of items that need to be updated.

"It needs a major overhaul," Carlson said.

Taking up six summers, the Mayo project will also span twice the length of time needed for John Marshall's renovation.

Meanwhile, Kellogg Middle School is in the first summer of a two-year indoor air quality renovation project that is costing $38 million.

Both John Marshall and Mayo are larger than 300,000 square feet. Kellogg Middle School, by contrast, is approximately half that size, at 176,000 square feet.

From the time that the district started the John Marshall renovation to the time it finishes the Mayo renovation, RPS will have spent roughly $200 million within a decade on the three buildings alone.

With its unique circular shape, Mayo High School first opened in 1966.

Carlson clarified that in spite of the high cost to renovate the schools, the district uses a benchmark from the Minnesota Department of Education. Essentially, that benchmark says districts shouldn't renovate or repair a building if it would cost more than 60% of what it would cost to build a new school altogether.

The document containing that benchmark is the Department of Education's "Guide for Planning School Construction Projects in Minnesota."

"In the case of a proposal to renovate an existing school, the local school board must also consider other relevant factors in determining whether to renovate or build a new school," the document says. "It is worthwhile to note that the construction cost of a facility is one-seventh to one-tenth of its cost during its life cycle. The remaining costs of a facility are operations and maintenance costs."

The district's school board recently discussed the projects in the context of its long-term facility maintenance plan. School districts are only allowed to use LTFM funding to repair existing structures rather than for new construction or remodeling purposes.

Carlson told the school board that the district is setting its maintenance priorities based on a study of its facilities that was done prior to the 2019 referendum, when voters approved a large construction levy. He added that the district's administration also takes the recommendations of its staff into consideration when considering maintenance needs.

The district's long-term facility maintenance plan is funded by local taxes, state funding, and the issuance of facilities maintenance bonds. In spite of the high cost of renovating the district's buildings, the tax rate dedicated to maintenance projects is projected to stay essentially flat over the coming years as the district retires older debt and takes on new debt to pay for newer projects.

"We did some thoughtful planning, and some re-planning over the last couple weeks on this," Carlson said. "We're doing all this work and spending all this money, but we're keeping taxes relatively flat over the long haul by managing when we borrow the money, and how much we borrow and how we pay it off over time."