Rochester Public Schools eliminated the waitlist for school age child care first time in 10 years in 2023-24

Jun. 4—ROCHESTER — Although Rochester Public Schools cleared off the waiting list for its school-age child care program this past year for the first time in a decade, it's still working to bolster its ranks for once the upcoming school year arrives.

The school district recently updated families about the program's status in an email earlier this month. The milestone of getting rid of the waiting lists for 2023-24 is just the latest in a larger push to increase accessibility to the program.

"I'm proud to say our school-year program for 2023-24 has eliminated its waiting list for the first time in 10 years and has added 300 spots to our Summer 2024 program," RPS Community Education Director Amy Eich wrote in the update.

In January, Superintendent Kent Pekel informed families that the district was hoping to increase the program's capacity by at least 25% by the 2024-25 school year.

One way the district has been working to make that happen is by emphasizing the opportunity for high school students to work in the program. Although that has been an option for years, the district sought to increase awareness of the job openings and the fact that students can earn school credit for their labor.

On Friday afternoon, high school students Annie Horner and Daniela Diaz-Martinez were both working with the SACC program at Jefferson Elementary in northeast Rochester. Although sitting at the same table working with the same students, their journey to that point was slightly different.

Diaz-Martinez only just started working with SACC a week earlier. For her, part of the appeal of the opportunity was the chance to earn school credit in the process.

Horner, on the other hand, has already been working with SACC for the past couple years, after previously having worked with the district's summer school program, called "Summer of Discovery." As one of Rochester's newly graduated seniors, the job was a way for Horner to begin working with children — an early step in her long-term goal to become a child therapist. She was enrolled in SACC herself years ago.

Unlike Diaz-Martinez, Horner didn't even realize it was an option to gain school credit for her work.

Nonetheless, she said it's been preparing her for numerous aspects of her future. She also emphasized that the program's leadership is good at working around student-workers' busy schedules.

"No matter what you're going into, it teaches you how to interact with other co-workers, children, patience — life skills that you need," Horner said about working in SACC. "It's so flexible with your school schedule ... they make sure to honor your availability."

Nate Schriever, manager of youth enrichment for Rochester Community Education, said one of the challenges with hiring students to increase capacity is the fact that the district's start times are set to change. This past year, the school day for high school students ended before that of their younger counterparts, allowing them to easily work with the SACC program. This coming year, however, elementary school students will end their school day more than an hour earlier than high school students.

To compensate for that, high school students who work in SACC will be allowed to wrap up their normal school day earlier. Schriever said the program is also working with its adult employees to cover the rest of that hour-long gap as well.

The SACC program serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade. During the summer season, the program stretches from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and includes field trips, theme days and educational presentations, among other activities.

Virginia Thomson, site program lead at Jefferson Elementary, joked that she's been on "every field trip in the entire world" after working with SACC for more than 20 years.

During the school year, SACC bookmarks the normal school day, so that elementary students can attend before and after normal class.

Although summer has just started, Rochester Public Schools informed families in the email that registration for SACC has begun for the fall school season. At the time, the district said it had increased capacity by 150 slots, just less than halfway toward its goal of creating 350 new slots by the beginning of the 2024-25 school year.

At the same time, Eich clarified that there are challenges to creating enough capacity for the fall so far in advance.

"I understand that finding a program full on the first day of registration is extremely frustrating, and I apologize that we were not able to have all staff in place now to avoid that frustration," Eich wrote in her email update. "Many people are not able to commit to these positions several months in advance. I want to assure you that it is a priority to accommodate as many families as possible from the waiting list over the summer, as we continue to hire staff and receive updated fall availability from our current staff."

During a listening session with district leaders earlier this year, parents described the battle of being able to secure an opening for their children.

And in spite of having increased capacity to some extent already, there's still competition for the seats available. Thomas said that once registration for the fall program opened, it filled up within about an hour and a half.

Schriever clarified, however, that they are working to make as much space as possible for the coming year.

"We have less kids on the waitlist than we did last year at this time," Schriever said about the upcoming school year. "My goal is to take every single kid off the waitlist."