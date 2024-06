Rochester Police: Woman accused of cutting toddler with pizza cutter

Jun. 14—ROCHESTER — Rochester police responded to KinderCare child care center on June 13 after one employee assaulted another employee's toddler with a pizza cutter.

According to police, the toddler sustained lacerations and was transported for medical care.

Adrianna Newburn, 26, of Pipestone, Minnesota, was identified as the suspect and faces felony assault charges.