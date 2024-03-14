Rochester police seek public's help locating missing woman

Mar. 13—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 34-year-old missing woman.

Alice Faye Dobmeier was last seen leaving her residence in southwest Rochester between 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 3. Friends and family have not been able to contact her and say that is not typical, according to a statement from RPD. She was last seen wearing two braids in her hair, glasses and a maroon-colored T-shirt with a picture of Texas on it.

Dobmeier may have been pictured on social media at a Culver's restaurant on the evening of March 3. Her location through her cell phone was last pinged by Menard's on South Broadway Ave. in Rochester around 5 p.m. March 4, according to RPD.

She is described as having long brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 foot 9 inches and 160 pounds.

People with information regarding Dobmeier's whereabouts are asked to call Investigator Andrea Burdick at 507-328-2925 or dispatch at 507-328-6800.