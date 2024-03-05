Rochester Police releases 2023 annual report
Mar. 5—The Rochester Police Department released its 2023 Annual Report on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
A quick look at crime counts from 2023:
* 1 murder/non-negligent manslaughter, same as 2022 and 2021.
* 94 sexual offenses, down from 137 in 2022.
* 28 robberies, down from 32 in 2022.
* 632 simple assaults, up from 524 in 2022.
* 153 motor vehicle thefts, up from 149 in 2022.
* 344 drug/narcotics, down from 358 in 2022.
* 384 driving under the influence, up from 300 in 2022.
Read the full report: