Rochester Police releases 2023 annual report

Mar. 5—The Rochester Police Department released its 2023 Annual Report on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

A quick look at crime counts from 2023:

* 1 murder/non-negligent manslaughter, same as 2022 and 2021.

* 94 sexual offenses, down from 137 in 2022.

* 28 robberies, down from 32 in 2022.

* 632 simple assaults, up from 524 in 2022.

* 153 motor vehicle thefts, up from 149 in 2022.

* 344 drug/narcotics, down from 358 in 2022.

* 384 driving under the influence, up from 300 in 2022.

Read the full report: