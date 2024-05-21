Rochester police update investigation of Saturday crash involving Minnesota State Patrol car

May 20—ROCHESTER — As the investigation of a fatal crash involving a Minnesota State Patrol squad car continues, the Rochester Police Department named the victims of the crash that killed one person. The department also released additional details about how the crash occurred.

The crash, which happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, May 18, occurred at the intersection of Memorial Parkway and 12th Street Southwest, near the Apache Mall.

Three vehicles, including a Minnesota State Patrol squad car, were involved in the crash, and seven people were inside the vehicles. The other vehicles included a Ford Focus and a Toyota Rav4.

According to forensic mapping by Rochester police, preliminary information indicates the State Patrol car was traveling east on 12th Street and the Ford Focus was traveling west on 12th Street, turning south into Apache Mall. The vehicles collided and the Ford Focus was pushed into the Toyota RAV4, which was leaving Apache Mall and waiting to turn east on 12th Street.

The Toyota ended up in the ditch.

A passenger in the Ford, Olivia Flores, 18, of Owatonna, was transported from the scene to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. She later died from her injuries on Sunday, May 19.

Others involved in the crash include Minnesota State Trooper Shane Roper, 32, of the Rochester district office; Peter Meyer, a ride-along passenger in the State Patrol vehicle, 20, of Zumbrota; Angelina Bartz, 21, driver of the Ford, of Owatonna; Katarina Bartz, 19, a passenger in the Ford, of Owatonna; Emie Pasco, 36, driver of the Toyota, of Owatonna; and Gabriella Parker, 12, of Owatonna, a passenger in the Toyota.

In addition to Flores, the driver and other passengers in the Ford, plus the driver and passenger in the state patrol vehicle, were transported to Saint Marys. The conditions of those transported to Saint Marys have not been released.

Pasco and Parker were both treated at the scene of the crash for minor injuries, but not taken to the hospital.

Rochester police continue to investigate the crash.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Flores' family. As of Monday afternoon, more than $10,000 had been raised.

"Olivia's life was cut short due to injuries she sustained in a tragic car accident," the GoFundMe page says. "This past weekend the Flores family received a text message that is every parents worst nightmare. That their child has been in a horrible car accident. The amazing team of doctors and nurses did everything they could to save Olivia. But unfortunately she did not survive."