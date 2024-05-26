Rochester police investigating overnight shooting

May 26—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting outside an apartment building in southeast Rochester early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, May 26, around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Homestead Village Lane SE for reports someone had been shot, according to a news release from RPD.

Police said a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds was found. The man was transported to Mayo Clinic St. Marys Campus. The condition of the man or where he was shot was not included in the press release.

"The preliminary investigation indicates there was an altercation among a group of people preceding the shooting, and multiple shots were fired," the press release said.

RPD said it is working to identify and locate the suspect or suspects.

No additional information is available at this time.