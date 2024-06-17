Rochester police investigating man found dead in Mayo Park

Jun. 17—ROCHESTER — A man was found dead in Mayo Park on the morning of Saturday, June 15, according to the Rochester Police Department.

According to police, a passerby saw and reported the body to police before 7 a.m. on Saturday. The subject was identified as a 28-year-old from Rochester.

Police reported no obvious signs of injury or trauma.

Rochester police are working with Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office to confirm his identity and determine the cause of death.