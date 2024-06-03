Rochester police identify four teens connected to racial slur left on bridge near Century High School

Jun. 3—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department has announced that four teenagers have been connected to the racial slur that was displayed on the bridge near Century High School in April.

According to RPD, they included three 16-year-old boys and one 17-year-old boy. The police department has referred the information to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office for possible charges.

"RPD is deeply committed to addressing incidents that impact the community like this very seriously," RPD Chief Jim Franklin said in the news release. "Racism, language that perpetuates hate, and all prejudice contradict the values of the city. We hope the investigation's conclusion brings healing and closure to our community."

RPD declined to give further information on the incident. Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem declined to comment on the story at this time.

The racial slur, spelled out in the chain link fence above East Circle Drive, caused a large backlash from the city's Black community, as well as from civic and community leaders. At the time, the Rochester branch of the NAACP expressed the opinion that the display qualified as a hate crime.

What the charges will be, if any, is not clear. During a town hall meeting in response to the display , Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said it would be difficult to press charges in the situation since the message was not directed at a specific victim.

"We have to have an intended victim," Torgerson said at the time. "There has to be that part to it."

Charges aside, there was also discussion about whether it would even be possible to identify those who left the display in the first place.