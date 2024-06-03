Rochester plummets in U.S. News 'Best Places to Live' rankings. Here's why

Western New York cities did not rank high on a recent list of the best United States cities to live in, according to an analysis by U.S. News and World Reports. For its annual Best Places to Live ranking, U.S. News evaluates quality of life across 150 major cities and ranks them from the best to the worst places to live.

In the report, Rochester was ranked the 74th best place to live among the 150 most populous metro areas in the United States, barely making the top half of the list. Rochester ranked 26th in the publication's 2023 report. Rochester's neighbors Buffalo and Syracuse also dropped on the nationwide list - from 27th to 34th in Buffalo and from 22nd to 73rd in Syracuse.

Why did Rochester NY rank so low in U.S. News 'Best Places to Live' list?

The reason for such a major shift, according to U.S. News, was a change in what data was used to determine desirable communities - using city-based data, rather than metro-based information. The publication also adjusted scoring weights and more strongly considered a city's value and job market strength. As a result, many new communities are listed among the top places to live.

The study also considered desirability and quality of life to determine the rankings following an extensive data analysis from reputable sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Labor, according to the report.

U.S. News 'Best Places to Live' rankings: What it said about Rochester NY

U.S. News commended Rochester for its unique combination of history and innovation.

"Rochester features a unique blend of history and innovation. Many of downtown Rochester's homes and commercial buildings are original, dating back a century or more, while others are undergoing renovations to become modern lofts and workspaces. Former home to pioneers and independent thinkers like Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass, Rochester has worked hard to preserve and honor its landmarks," the report said.

However, the true gem of Rochester, according to the report, lies in its people.

"Residents are generally considered warmer, kinder and more welcoming than their downstate brethren. This could be due to the region's family focus or because residents spend a lot of time inside together during the long, cold winters. But whatever the reason, Rochester is largely a welcoming and friendly place," according to the report.

Top 10 places to live in the U.S.

These are the 10 cities named the best places to live in the nation by U.S. News and World Reports

Naples, Florida Boise, Idaho Colorado Springs, Colorado Greenville, South Carolina Charlotte, North Carolina Raleigh, North Carolina Huntsville, Alabama Virginia Beach, Virginia Austin, Texas Boulder, Colorado

Rochester NY rankings by U.S. News

#74 in Best Places to Live in U.S.

#21 in Best Places to Retire in U.S.

Best places to live in New York

#1 Buffalo (ranked 34th in U.S.)

#2 Syracuse (ranked 73rd in U.S)

#3 Rochester (ranked 74th in U.S.)

#4 Albany (ranked 81st in U.S.)

#5 New York City (ranked 124th in U.S.)

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: U.S. News 'Best Places to Live': Rochester NY plummets in new rankings