Rochester named one of the best places to live in the nation. Here's why

Rochester has one of the best qualities of life in the nation, according to a newly published report. U.S. News and World Report recently released its list of the best places to live for quality of life in the United States in 2023-24 and Rochester ranked ninth.

Rochester is known for its history and innovation, affordability and its proximity to waterways - and wintry snowstorms. It is also heralded as a family-friendly location, with its leading employer (the University of Rochester) offering jobs in education and health care. The area is also known for its cutting-edge developments in industries including optics and imaging and smart energy.

Rankings were based on four indices, using data from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News' internal resources.

How U.S. News and World Report makes 'Best places to live' rankings

Here is a summary of the factors considered in each index:

Quality of Life Index (36%) - crime rates per 100,000 people (25%); quality of education (19%); resident well-being (19%); average commute time (16%); quality and availability of health care (9%); air quality index (7%); and the Federal Emergency Management Agency's National Risk index (5%).

Value Index (23%) - housing affordability determined by dividing the blended annual housing cost by the blended median annual household income for each metro area (50%); and price parity index data for goods, housing, utilities, and other (50%).

Desirability Index (22%) - desirability to live in the area (65%); net migration which measures whether people are moving to or away from the metro area (15%); weather temperateness (10%); number of eating and drinking establishments per 100,000 people (10%).

Job Market Index (19%) - unemployment rate (50%) and average annual salary (50%).

The percent weight of each index is based on answers from a March 2023 national public survey in which people voted for what they believed was the most important factor to consider when choosing where to live.

Based on that methodology, Rochester is the ninth-best place to live for quality of life in the nation.

Rochester NY named one of the best places to live in U.S.

The fourth-largest city in New York, Rochester is known for its history, innovation and imagery. Located in western New York, along Lake Ontario,

In Rochester, there's loads to do - from boating and fishing, visiting one of the many state or local parks in the area, baseball games at Innovative Field, the Buffalo Bills' training camp or a stop at one of the area museums. You can also visit a winery nearby in the Finger Lakes region.

One of the reasons the Rochester region is so attractive is its affordability - the cost of living is far below the national average. Homes listed for sale are also well below the national median, making the area attractive for families and other buyers looking to get the most bang for their buck. However, Rochester's property taxes are among the highest in the nation, according to the report.

While traffic congestion can be rough in larger cities, it is often said you can reach your destination in Rochester in about 20 minutes. According to the report, the average commute time in Rochester of 21.3 minutes is about five minutes less than the national average.

Quick stats about the Rochester NY

Metro population: 1,088,373

Median home price: $3195,508

Median monthly rent: $965

Median age: 40.4 years old

Average annual salary: $56,830

Unemployment rate: 8.8%

Average commute: 21.3 minutes

For more details about U.S. News and World Report's analysis of Rochester, click here. In related lists, Rochester ranked 26th in U.S. News' overall places to live list and 21st in the publication's list of best places to retire.

Where are the best places to live in the U.S.?

Here is the full list of best places to live for quality of life according to the U.S. News report:

Ann Arbor, Michigan Boulder, Colorado Madison, Wisconsin San Jose, California Portland, Maine Boston, Massachusetts Green Bay, Wisconsin Hartford, Connecticut Rochester, New York Trenton, New Jersey

Rochester was not the lone metro area in the Empire state to land on the expanded list. Three other cities in New York also ranked in the top 25 for U.S. News' best places to live for quality of life: Albany ranked 17th, Syracuse ranked 19th and New York City ranked 25th.

Includes reporting by USA Today Network reporters Claire Reid and Amanda Wallace

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY named one of best places to live in nation. Here's why