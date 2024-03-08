Rochester-Monaca Bridge set to close for 2 months this summer; lane restrictions expected soon

A major Beaver County bridge will close for two months, starting in June.

PennDOT will begin lane restrictions on the Rochester-Monaca Bridge in just a few weeks leading up to the closure.

On 11 at 11, the impact this closure will have on local communities.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Lawsuit alleges Allegheny County CYF discriminated against parents with mild disabilities McArdle’s Pub in Pittsburgh’s South Side closing after 85 years Pittsburgh-area bear attack survivor speaks out from hospital bed VIDEO: Grandmother recounts catching South Fayette daycare employees abusing her 3-year-old grandchild DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts