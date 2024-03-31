Rochester-Monaca Bridge preparatory work to begin on Monday, lane restrictions scheduled

Some Beaver County commuters will see road restrictions on Monday.

PennDOT says preparatory work on the Rochester-Monaca Bridge will begin on April 1.

Crews are getting ready to start a preservation project that will leave the bridge closed for two months this summer.

For now, the bridge will be allow single-lane alternating traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays through mid-June.

During this time crews will install paint containment and make barrier repairs.

A single-lane restriction will also be put in place on the westbound side of Route 51 in Rochester Borough from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays as needed through late Sept.

PennDOT said they will release more information as the project continues.

Drivers looking for more information can visit 511PA.com.

