Rochester-Monaca Bridge closing for two months. What to know

Traveling between two prominent Beaver County communities officially becomes more complicated next week as the Rochester-Monaca Bridge closes for more than two months of repairs.

PennDOT announced Thursday the bridge will close to all vehicles as of approximately noon Tuesday, weather permitting, and will remain closed continuously through Aug 20. The bridge has been restricted at various times over the last month as crews prepared things for the long-term closure.

Thousands of vehicles travel across the Beaver River on Route 18 between Rochester and Monaca each day, officials estimated, so the project is expected to cause significant delays in the area as motorists detour their routes.

PennDOT said in its release that workers will conduct expansion dam joint replacements, zone painting, concrete deck overlay, steel, concrete, sidewalk, barrier and fence repair work, and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Posted detours are:

Northbound bridge traffic

From the bridge, take Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 4044) eastbound to 17 th Street

Turn left onto 17 th Street/North Route 51

Cross the East Monaca-Rochester Bridge

Turn left onto North Route 51/Route 65

Take the exit ramp on the right for South Route 18/East Route 68 toward Rochester

Continue on Brighton Avenue

Follow the roundabout to Rhode Island Avenue/South Route 18

Follow Rhode Island Avenue to the Rochester-Monaca Bridge

End Detour

Southbound Bridge Traffic

From the bridge, take Rhode Island Avenue to the Rochester roundabout

Follow the roundabout to Brighton Avenue toward South Route 65/Route 51

Take the ramp to southbound Route 65

Continue to the left-hand off-ramp for South Route 51

Turn right onto the East Monaca-Rochester Bridge

Turn right onto Pennsylvania Avenue

Continue westbound to 9 th Street

End Detour

Lane closures also will occur at the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to allow crews to conduct line painting and signal work in advance of the Rochester-Monaca Bridge closure. The restrictions could be lifted earlier if work is completed sooner.

Bicycle and pedestrian access will be maintained during the closure, according to PennDOT.

This $6.69 million project includes bridge preservation work on the Rochester-Monaca Bridge between Atlantic Avenue in Monaca and Pleasant Street in Rochester. The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2024.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Rochester-Monaca Bridge to close Tuesday for construction