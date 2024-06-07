Rochester-Monaca Bridge closing for two months. What to know
Traveling between two prominent Beaver County communities officially becomes more complicated next week as the Rochester-Monaca Bridge closes for more than two months of repairs.
PennDOT announced Thursday the bridge will close to all vehicles as of approximately noon Tuesday, weather permitting, and will remain closed continuously through Aug 20. The bridge has been restricted at various times over the last month as crews prepared things for the long-term closure.
Thousands of vehicles travel across the Beaver River on Route 18 between Rochester and Monaca each day, officials estimated, so the project is expected to cause significant delays in the area as motorists detour their routes.
PennDOT said in its release that workers will conduct expansion dam joint replacements, zone painting, concrete deck overlay, steel, concrete, sidewalk, barrier and fence repair work, and other miscellaneous construction activities.
Posted detours are:
Northbound bridge traffic
From the bridge, take Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 4044) eastbound to 17th Street
Turn left onto 17th Street/North Route 51
Cross the East Monaca-Rochester Bridge
Turn left onto North Route 51/Route 65
Take the exit ramp on the right for South Route 18/East Route 68 toward Rochester
Continue on Brighton Avenue
Follow the roundabout to Rhode Island Avenue/South Route 18
Follow Rhode Island Avenue to the Rochester-Monaca Bridge
End Detour
Southbound Bridge Traffic
From the bridge, take Rhode Island Avenue to the Rochester roundabout
Follow the roundabout to Brighton Avenue toward South Route 65/Route 51
Take the ramp to southbound Route 65
Continue to the left-hand off-ramp for South Route 51
Turn right onto the East Monaca-Rochester Bridge
Turn right onto Pennsylvania Avenue
Continue westbound to 9th Street
End Detour
Lane closures also will occur at the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to allow crews to conduct line painting and signal work in advance of the Rochester-Monaca Bridge closure. The restrictions could be lifted earlier if work is completed sooner.
Bicycle and pedestrian access will be maintained during the closure, according to PennDOT.
This $6.69 million project includes bridge preservation work on the Rochester-Monaca Bridge between Atlantic Avenue in Monaca and Pleasant Street in Rochester. The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2024.
This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Rochester-Monaca Bridge to close Tuesday for construction