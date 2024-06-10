Rochester-Monaca Bridge to close Tuesday; here’s the detours you need to know

A long-term closure on a well-traveled bridge between in Beaver County is set to start on Tuesday.

According to PennDOT, the closure of the Rochester-Monaca Bridge to all vehicles could start at noon on Tuesday, dependent on work at the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, and is currently expected to last until August 20.

The closure is part of a nearly $6.7 million project to rehab and preserve the structure. PennDOT says crews will conduct expansion dam joint replacements, zone painting, concrete deck overlay, steel, concrete, sidewalk, barrier and fence repair work.

We spoke with people who live in the area two weeks ago, days before the original closing date. They say the closure is going to be a major inconvenience.

>>> Rochester-Monaca Bridge to close for most of summer

Traffic will be detoured around the bridge for the duration of the construction work.

Northbound bridge traffic detour:

From the bridge, take Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 4044) eastbound to 17th Street

Turn left onto 17th Street/North Route 51

Cross the East Monaca-Rochester Bridge

Turn left onto North Route 51/Route 65

Take the exit ramp on the right for South Route 18/East Route 68 toward Rochester

Continue on Brighton Avenue

Follow the roundabout to Rhode Island Avenue/South Route 18

Follow Rhode Island Avenue to the Rochester-Monaca Bridge

End Detour

Southbound bridge traffic detour:

From the bridge, take Rhode Island Avenue to the Rochester roundabout

Follow the roundabout to Brighton Avenue toward South Route 65/Route 51

Take the ramp to southbound Route 65

Continue to the left-hand off-ramp for South Route 51

Turn right onto the East Monaca-Rochester Bridge

Turn right onto Pennsylvania Avenue

Continue westbound to 9th Street

End Detour

Bicyclists and pedestrians can still use the bridge during the construction.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and expect delays.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Indiana Co. man wanted by state police for unlawfully entering apartment, approaching woman in bed 3 people from Butler County killed in single-vehicle crash in northwestern Pennsylvania Chicora community holds vigil to remember 3 Butler County men killed in crash VIDEO: WATCH: Channel 11 obtains video of moments leading up to deadly shooting in Uptown Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts