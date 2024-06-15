Rochester man will serve two years in prison for luring a minor in Grand Forks County

Jun. 14—GRAND FORKS — A Rochester, Minnesota, man was sentenced Friday, June 14, to serve two years in prison for Class C felony luring a minor by electronic device.

Daniel Herman Henke, 28,

pleaded guilty to the crime

in February.

In July of last year, after a 15-year-old girl disclosed that she received inappropriate text messages from Henke, a Grand Forks County sheriff's deputy initiated a text conversation with him, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

The deputy pretended to be the teenage girl, and engaged in a conversation that turned sexual. Henke made multiple mentions of how young the girl was, and said he would go to jail if they were caught, the statement said.

Henke sent unsolicited nude pictures. He mentioned that he could travel to Grand Forks so he and the girl could meet and have sex, the statement said.

On July 23, Henke sent a screenshot of a four-day hotel reservation for the next day. He traveled from Des Moines, Iowa, to the hotel in Grand Forks.

Henke planned to meet with the girl on July 25 in Emerado. When he arrived at the local Dairy Queen, he was arrested.

At sentencing Friday, Henke was granted a plea agreement that dismissed his other criminal charge, Class A misdemeanor solicitation of a minor.

He was sentenced to five years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with three years suspended. He will be on supervised probation for five years, beginning on his sentencing date. He has credit for three days served.

Henke is required to register as a sexual offender, have no contact with the juvenile victim, complete a sex offender evaluation and follow through with any recommendations.