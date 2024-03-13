Rochester man sentenced for violent sex incident

Mar. 12—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to domestic assault.

Andrew William Jones, 29, was given credit for 285 days of time served toward the sentence in a sentencing order by District Court Judge Pamela King in Olmsted County District Court on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Jones pleaded guilty last week. Two other more serious charges were dismissed Monday, March 4, 2024.

He had been charged with multiple felonies after what had been

a consensual encounter in May 2023 turned violent

.

According to the criminal complaint:

Jones strangled and threatened to kill a woman he was having sex with and eventually stopped after the woman hit him. Jones told investigators he was intoxicated and choked her harder than he meant to. He was initially charged with three felony counts in the incident. The count of domestic assault was lowered to a gross misdemeanor.