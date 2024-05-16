Rochester man sentenced in sex abuse case

May 15—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man sentenced Wednesday for sexually abusing two children told the court he deserves whatever consequences the court deemed appropriate.

Kenneth Archer Holt, 43, pleaded guilty Feb. 20, 2024, to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Holt was given a year in jail, 25 years on probation with seven years of prison time stayed due to health reasons. Holt has congestive heart failure, his attorney said in the hearing Wednesday in Olmsted County Dstrict Court.

One of the two juvenile victims gave a victim impact statement via remote video.

She described Holt as someone who could act loving one moment and victimize her the next.

"Kenny is an actor," she said. "He deserves to sit in prison."

The woman, who said the abuse began when she was 8, said it made her feel worthless and still affects her. It also hurt her ability to trust people. She asked the court to impose a prison sentence.

"Kenny will continue to hurt children until the day he dies," she said.

Holt was charged in 2022 for sexually abusing at least two juveniles in incidents dating back to 2016.

Holt told the court he was remorseful and wanted to take responsibility for his actions. He noted he pleaded guilty rather than have the victims testify in a trial against him.

Holt said he agreed with the victims' statements.

"I feel they are correct," he said.

District Court Judge Joseph Chase called offenses insidious. He imposed a four-year prison term for one count and a three-year term for the other count and stayed execution of the sentences for the 25-year probation term. Chase ordered Holt to undergo sex offender treatment, not have contact with or authority with minors and maintain registration as a sex offender. He was given up to 30 days to make medical arrangements before reporting for his one-year jail sentence. Holt was given five days of credit for time served and ordered to serve 100 hours community service work.