Rochester man sentenced after Schuyler County police chase

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) –A Rochester man was sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge related to a September police chase through Schuyler County.

According to the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office, Jason B. Boswell, 41, was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision by Judge Matthew C. Hayden on March 14. Boswell pled guilty to the charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony.

Boswell’s sentence came from his Sept. 6 arrest, which followed a police chase. According to the district attorney’s office, Boswell did not pull his vehicle over when the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Boswell fled at a high speed, and police had to deploy spike strips to get his vehicle to stop.

Deputies arrested Boswell and got a search warrant for his vehicle. The deputies who searched Boswell’s vehicle found a loaded handgun that he was not legally allowed to possess.

Schuyler County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Hourihan prosecuted Boswell’s case.

