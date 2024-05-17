Rochester man sentenced to 50 years to life for killing mother of his children

A Rochester man was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison after he was convicted of killing the mother of his children last year.

Shon Todd, 50, last month was convicted by a state Supreme Court jury of second-degree murder and and second-degree arson, both felonies, in the death of Lysandra Bagley, 37, inside her Garson Avenue home on May 21, 2023.

Todd was sentenced Thursday to 50 years to life in state prison by state Supreme Court Justice Victoria Argento, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

Todd stabbed Bagley multiple times during an argument and set a fire at 244 Garson Ave. after the fatal stabbing took place. Two of the pair's children - both teenagers - were inside the house when the fire started and escaped safely, according to police.

The pair lived together at 244 Garson and had several children together.

Rochester firefighters were called to the home, a 2 ½-story single family home, around 7:35 p.m. on May 21, 2023. Bagley's charred body was found in the basement.

"Shon Todd’s actions were completely inhumane without any regard to Lysandra and their children,” said Assistant District Attorney Sara VanStrydonck, who prosecuted the case. “This case was domestic violence in its most extreme form, as Shon Todd violently ended the life of someone who he claimed to love."

If you are struggling with domestic violence, or know someone who is, reach out to law enforcement or the Willow Domestic Violence Center’s 24/7 hotline at 585-222-SAFE (7233), VanStrydonck said.

"In an attempt to cover-up his crimes against Lysandra Bagley, Shon Todd also risked the lives of his own children,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a news release. “Shon Todd is a ruthless killer who violently took a mother away from his children. His children no longer have a mother, or a father, who will raise them."

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Shon Todd sentenced for killing mother of his children in Rochester NY