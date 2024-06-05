Rochester man sentenced in 2023 stabbing case

Jun. 4—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was given five years on probation and 60 days in jail for a 2023 assault.

Larnell Williams, 38, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing bodily harm from an incident in which two people suffered cuts in a stabbing incident.

A 32-year-old man was stabbed in after an altercation May 26, 2023 at a trailer park on the 2300 block of Park Lane Southeast.

They found the man with a stab wound to his abdomen. His injuries were not life threatening, police said. A woman who tried to intervene also suffered a superficial cut.

Police responded to the incident and Williams turned himself in to the police at the Kwik Trip in Eyota.

Williams was given 27 days of credit toward the 60-day jail sentence in a sentencing hearing in Olmsted County District Court Monday, June 3, 2024.