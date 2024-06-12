Rochester man to plead guilty to manslaughter after Berwick shooting death

BERWICK, Maine — A Rochester, New Hampshire, man is expected to enter guilty pleas Friday in Maine on Friday for his actions that resulted in the death of Berwick man last year.

Daniel LaFrenier, 33, initially faced a murder charge in connection with the death of Mark Forest, 37, who died after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head at a Katabel Lane home in Berwick on Jan. 12, 2023. LaFrenier is set to plead guilty to charges of manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Daniel Lefrenier, of Rochester, New Hampshire, is set to plead guilty to manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Danna Hayes, spokesperson for the Maine attorney general's office, said the court will set a later sentencing date for LaFrenier. The case will be heard by Justice James Martemucci at the York Judicial Center in Biddeford.

Details of the sentencing agreement were not yet available, but Maine law sets the parameters for manslaughter at up to 30 years, with the possibility of probation, Hayes said. The possession of a firearm conviction is punishable by up to five years.

LaFrenier was previously convicted of domestic violence terrorizing

According to court documents, LaFrenier was convicted in Maine in 2019 on a domestic violence terrorizing charge, a Class C felony. In May 2019, he pleaded guilty to the felony charge and a lesser charge of terrorizing. The case was out of Eliot, Maine, and involved an adult and a child. Court documents indicate he had previously violated a protective order issued in 2018.

LaFrenier was sentenced at that time to three years for the felony and 70 days for the misdemeanor. All but 70 days of the sentence was suspended for two years. Among the terms of his release were no contact orders, no alcohol or substance use, taking part in a batterers program and no firearms/dangerous weapons in his possession.

Details of Berwick shooting death allegations

The three-count indictment against LaFrenier alleges he fatally shot Forest. According to police reports, the Berwick Police Department received a report of a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his head at a Katabel Lane home. When police arrived, they found Forest severely injured.

Forest was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, where he was pronounced dead. The New Hampshire medical examiner ruled Forest's death a homicide.

He was arrested for the shooting without incident by York police after he allegedly attempted to break into a house in that town.

Daniel LaFrenier was arrested by York, Maine, police in January 2023 after allegedly shooting a man in Berwick, Maine.

LaFrenier has been held since his arrest, said Hayes.

LaFrenier is represented by Maine Attorney Lara Nomani. She could not be immediately reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Rochester man to plead guilty to manslaughter after Berwick shooting