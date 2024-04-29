Rochester man killed, teen injured in rollover crash Sunday

Apr. 28—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was killed in a crash when he went off the road on U.S. Highway 63 Sunday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Corey Christopher Krohn, 55, was killed after driving off the road in a 2018 Dodge Ram on Highway 63, east of 18th Ave. NE north of Rochester shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2024. A 15-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Krohn was driving east and went off the road at a curve near mile marker 46, the crash report shows. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

Deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service responded to the crash along with Minnesota State Patrol.

Traffic was rerouted while the crash was cleaned and investigated.