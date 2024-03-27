Rochester man held on robbery charges, fleeing police

Mar. 27—ROCHESTER — A 23-year-old Rochester man was arrested Tuesday with potential charges of burglary, robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, driving while intoxicated and fleeing the police.

Capt. Casey Moilenan of the Rochester Police Department said officers arrived at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at a home in the 900 block of Fourth Street Southeast where a witness said a man known to them had held a knife to a person's throat and demanded money.

The suspect had left the home in a car after the person gave the suspect about $100.

Later, an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy spotted the suspect on East Center Street where the car identified by the witness had crashed at the Civic Center Drive intersection, and the suspect had fled on foot.

Rochester police later located the suspect at an address in the 400 block of 18th Avenue Southwest. Moilanen said the suspect displayed signs of intoxication. Police took the suspect to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys to be checked for injuries then took the suspect into custody.

The man is being held at the Olmsted County Jail on Wednesday pending possible charges of felony of 1st-degree burglary, 1st-degree robbery, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, fleeing police and several traffic violations.