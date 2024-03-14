Rochester man held for making, sharing child sex abuse material

Mar. 13—ROCHESTER — A tip led Rochester police to arrest a man for making and sharing child sex abuse material.

Kevyn Bradley Heath, 27, faces five felony charges including three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one-count each of using a child in pornographic work and dissemination of child pornography. He was taken into custody Tuesday, March 12, 2023.

A tip from Internet Crimes Against Children in February initiated the investigation that led police to comb Heath's accounts on social media messaging platforms Snapchat and Discord, said Rochester Police Lt. Jennifer Hodgman.

According to the criminal complaint:

In multiple chats and messages, Heath describes multiple sex acts and attempted sex acts with a child who is younger than 3 and uploaded multiple photos of himself including one of himself with the child, the complaint alleges.

One of the sexually explicit conversations was with a person who identified as a juvenile, according to the complaint.

Heath is being held on a $1 million bond. His initial appearance on the charges is scheduled for March 26.