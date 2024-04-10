Rochester man gets prison time for firearm possession

Apr. 9—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for possessing a firearm while ineligible.

Kacey Emmanuel Kamara, 32 of Rochester, told District Court Judge Pamela King on Monday afternoon, April 8, that he regretted his actions and asked for probation instead of a prison sentence.

"I took full responsibility for what happened," he said.

King was the presiding judge of Kamara's bench trial on charges of second-degree assault, aggravated first-degree tampering with a witness, drive-by shooting, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. King ruled in September 2023 that there was not enough evidence to convict Kamara of the assault and shooting charges but found Kamara guilty of possession of a firearm.

Kamara was arrested and charged in July 2022 for a June 3, 2022 incident in which Rochester police say a man assaulted Kamara's brother in the 1000 block of West Center Street. Kamara and his brother later returned to the scene of the assault. The man who assaulted Kamara's brother allegedly fired multiple shots at Kamara and others in a car. Police and witnesses said Kamara fired one shot back at Jackson as the vehicle sped away.

Kamara's attorney Amanda Lindberg noted Kamara has been on release and on good behavior after spending nearly four months in custody when he was arrested on the charges in July 2022.

Kamara has been employed much of that time as well, Lindberg said.

"There are some things you have going for you," King said, adding it appeared probation could suit Kamara. However, the law allows a sentencing judge to depart from a prison sentence in such a case, she said.

The facts did not support departing from a prison sentence, King said.

King was ordered to serve 40 of the 60-month sentence in custody and to serve 20 months on supervised release, if eligible with good behavior. He was also given credit for the 118 days he served in custody.