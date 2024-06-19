Rochester man found guilty in 2021 near-fatal stabbing

Jun. 19—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was recently convicted in a near-fatal stabbing on Christmas Day in 2021.

Trashun Haywood, 22, faced felony charges of first-degree assault, causing great bodily injury and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. An Olmsted County jury found Haywood guilty on June 13.

Haywood awaits sentencing by District Judge Christa Daily. That hearing is scheduled for July 29.

According to the criminal complaint, a fight broke out between Haywood and Tommy Jackson on Dec. 24, 2021, after Jackson insulted Haywood's sister. Jackson, the first witness during the two-day jury trial , said the fight moved from the living room to the bedroom where police investigating the incident said he was stabbed. According to the criminal complaint, officers at the scene observed a large amount of blood and a blood trail in the apartment.

One of the witnesses at the apartment drove Jackson to Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys hospital. Court records show emergency department workers had to perform "life-saving measures" on Jackson. During the trial, Jackson said he woke up on Christmas morning to discover he had been stabbed five times.

According to the criminal complaint, police said Haywood left the apartment after the incident and flagged down a driver for a ride. The driver noted Haywood was covered in blood and asked Haywood what happened. Haywood told the driver he stabbed someone and thought he killed him. Haywood later went to the Saint Marys Emergency Department after a seizure where he was interviewed by police.

