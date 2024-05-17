Rochester man dies in Fulton County crash

May 17—A Rochester man died at the scene following a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 31 Wednesday morning.

The Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 31 at Southway 31 in Rochester at about 8 a.m.

The initial crash investigation conducted by Master Trooper Jeremy J. Perez indicated that Dewayne A. Hecht, 38, of Rochester, was driving a 2009 Hyundai Accent heading westbound on Southway 31. The Hyundai attempted to cross US 31 when a 2019 Volvo traveling southbound on US 31 collided with it, causing both vehicles to come to rest south of the intersection.

Hecht was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Fulton County Coroner.

The driver of the semi, Remzi Ozturk, 53, of Holland, Mich., was uninjured in the crash. This continues to be an active and ongoing investigation, and there is no further information to release at this time. Notification to the family of the deceased has been made.

Trooper Perez was assisted by members of the Indiana State Police Peru Post, Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Fulton County Fire, Fulton County EMS and Reichert and Knepp Towing.