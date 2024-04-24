Rochester man charged in taxicab driver's killing

A Rochester man has been arrested in connection with the death of a taxicab driver earlier this week.

David Porter, 36, of Rochester, was apprehended in the town of Chili without incident on Tuesday evening, according to Rochester police. He faces charges of second-degree murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the robbery and killing of taxicab driver David Treese in the North Marketview Heights area on Monday.

Police discovered Treese's body early Monday morning on the sidewalk in the 100 block of Bay Street, following a report from a passerby. Treese, a resident of Rochester and driver for Associate Taxi, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

According to police, Treese was dispatched to First Street on Monday night, where Porter allegedly entered the backseat of the cab, brandishing a handgun. He proceeded to assault Treese, demanding money. As the vehicle pulled away, Porter fired multiple shots, fatally injuring Treese, police said.

Despite his wounds, Treese managed to exit the vehicle on Bay Street before collapsing and dying from his injuries. Porter then commandeered the cab and fled the scene, later abandoning the vehicle after crashing.

Porter has three prior felony convictions and additional misdemeanor convictions, police said.

He will remain in custody without bail until his case is presented to a Monroe County Grand Jury, police said.

Further charges may be pending, police said.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: David Porter charged in death of David Treese in Rochester NY