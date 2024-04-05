Rochester man charged with attempted murder; victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds

Apr. 5—A Rochester man was arrested late Thursday night after allegedly shooting a man near his home, police said.

Around 10:18 p.m. Thursday, Rochester police, fire, and Frisbie EMS personnel responded to the area of 41-43 Summer St. for a report of several gunshots and a male victim on the ground.

Upon arrival, police reported finding a 37-year-old male on the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds. Officers stopped his bleeding until fire and EMS personnel arrived, police said.

The man was transported by Frisbie EMS to Frisbie Memorial Hospital, then transferred to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition Friday.

Police arrested Jason Levesque, 44, of 41 Summer St. in Rochester on charges of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and reckless conduct.

Levesque was ordered held in custody at Strafford County Jail until his arraignment Friday at Rochester District Court.