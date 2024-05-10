Rochester man arrested after a pursuit

May 10—One person was arrested after leading an Indiana State Police trooper on a pursuit through Cass and Fulton counties.

Around 9 p.m. May 2, Trooper Dustin Smith was patrolling on Indiana 25 in Cass County when he observed a yellow motorcycle with its tail light not illuminated. The driver was later identified as Jamie Corbin, 43, of Rochester.

Smith attempted to stop the motorcycle on Indiana 25 near 900 North, according to a news release. The motorcycle failed to stop and led Smith on a pursuit through Cass and Fulton counties, reaching speeds of approximately 80 miles per hour.

Smith continued to pursue the motorcycle northbound on Indiana 25 before coming to a stop at 950 South in Fulton County. Corbin fled on foot but was later taken into custody.

A subsequent search of the motorcycle revealed suspected methamphetamine, according to the report.

During the investigation, Smith was able to gather information leading to the belief that Corbin was under the influence. Corbin was transported to an area hospital for a certified test before being transported to the Fulton County Jail.

Further investigation revealed Corbin had two active warrants out of Howard County.

As a result of the pursuit and ensuing investigation, Corbin was preliminarily charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle (prior), a Level 5 Felony; Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 6 Felony; Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, a Class A Misdemeanor; and Resisting Law Enforcement, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Smith received assistance at the scene from other troopers from the Peru Post and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.