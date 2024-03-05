Rochester man arrested after fleeing from deputies

Mar. 5—A Rochester man was arrested Sunday night after fleeing from deputies, a press release says.

At 8:27 p.m., Chief Deputy Matthew Utter of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a Chevrolet Impala around the area of 700 W and Olson Road in Fulton County. The driver, 18-year-old Tristan Hensley, failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle left the roadway and drove through two fields near the intersection of Olson Road and CR 200 W during the pursuit. It then came to a stop in a field where Hensley was taken into custody without further incident.

He was transported to the Fulton County Jail and booked on the charges of Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Reckless Driving and Operating a Vehicle without ever Receiving a License, the press release says.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Rochester City Police Department.