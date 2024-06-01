Rochester man arrested after fighting roommate with a knife

May 31—ROCHESTER — Officers arrested a man following a disturbance with a weapon in northwest Rochester on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

According to a statement from the Rochester Police Department, a man reported his roommate initiated a physical fight and threatened him with a knife. The roommate, 32-year-old Lawrence Oakgrove, was under the influence of an unknown substance.

Oakgrove was located at a residence in the 1900 block of 42nd Street Northwest. He had a knife in his possession. He was arrested and charges are pending with the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.