Rochester man accused of trying to stab man with a drill bit

Mar. 6—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man is accused of drilling screws into another man's apartment door and attacking him with a drill bit.

Charles Tewes, 43, is charged with two felony counts of first-degree burglary and a gross misdemeanor charge of fith-degree assault.

According to criminal complaint:

Rochester police responded to a northwest Rochester apartment on Tuesday, Mach 5, 2024 where a man there reported someone had been drilling screws into his apartment door. A police officer there saw at least one broken screw embedded in the door.

The man told police he had noticed someone had drilled screws into the door while he wasn't home and then while he was home Tuesday morning, heard a power drill through the door.

The man said he opened the door to find Tewes using a drill to put screws in his door. The man claims Tewes then tried to stab him in his neck with a drill bit. The man pushed the door shut, which pushed Tewes back into the hall.

Police found Tewes who denied putting screws in the door and said the man who lived there had been yelling at him when he walked past his apartment. Police also reviewed surveilance video that showed Tewes holding a red and black drill.

Police found a red and black drill in Tewes' apartment and a box of screws that matched one found in the door. Tewes also had a drill bit in his possession.

Police found that the placement of the screws on the apartment door made it difficult to open the apartment door.