Rochester man accused of murder can't be retried, appellate court rules

Monroe County prosecutors can't retry a city man accused of murder because a judge wrongly decided that a mistrial was necessary in the case, a regional appellate court has decided.

In a unanimous decision last week, the Fourth Department Appellate Division of State Supreme Court determined that state Supreme Court Justice Thomas Moran should not have declared a mistrial in the murder trial of Willie Shipmon.

Another trial of Shipmon would violate "double jeopardy" protections, which can prohibit multiple trials for the same criminal allegations, the appellate court ruled.

Shipmon was tried with a co-defendant, Troy Jones, at the September trial. The two were accused of fatally shooting Brandon McClary on the corner of Genesee Street and Sawyer Street in 2021.

Facing allegations of juror misconduct, Moran determined that a mistrial was necessary. Jones' defense lawyers agreed to the mistrial; Shipmon's attorneys, Robert Napier and Lindsey Pieper, did not.

Napier said in an interview that he and Pieper wanted to hear the jury's verdict because they sensed it could be in Shipmon's favor. The lawyers received an affidavit from a juror after the mistrial that showed they were right: The jury was ready to acquit Shipmon on all criminal counts.

"It was our clear belief that they had already decided William's case," Napier said.

In a statement the District Attorney's Office said: "While we respect the decision from the appellate court, it is unfortunate that we will not have an opportunity to once again try this case based on its merits.

“We are disappointed with this ruling because the circumstances that led to this decision were outside of our control. It is disheartening for the District Attorney’s Office, the family of the victim, and the entire community, that the end result of this decision is that Mr. Shipmon will not face these allegations in a court of law.”

Juror researching the law

The possible juror misconduct allegations arose during jury deliberations over a verdict.

Moran questioned jurors individually and there were claims that a juror had looked up the definition of the second-degree murder charge — such research is not allowed — and had talked to other jurors about the case outside of deliberations. Those conversations were "brief and not substantive," according to the appellate decision.

This juror is a Black man and the jurors also told Moran of some racial tensions within the jury. Shipmon is Black.

Moran declared a mistrial, but Shipmon's lawyers wanted him instead to consider alternatives, which the law allows. The one juror, for instance, could have been released and a verdict delivered by an 11-person jury. (Alternate jurors had been dismissed at the start of deliberations.)

Also muddying the waters was a question from the jury, before the allegations of misconduct, indicating it might have reached a verdict on five of six total criminal counts. Shipmon and Jones also faced weapons possession charges.

Shipmon's lawyers also asked Moran to poll jurors before a mistrial declaration to see whether they had reached decisions on some charges. Moran denied the request.

The juror who provided an affidavit said that there was a decision to acquit on all three counts against Shipmon and a charge against Jones was still under discussion, Napier said.

The appellate ruling

In its ruling appellate judges determined that:

Shipmon's trial had reached a point where it qualified as complete enough that a new trial would be a case of "double jeopardy."

Moran could have dismissed the one juror and polled the others to determine whether they thought they could still render an impartial verdict. Shipmon's defense asked him to do this but he declined.

Moran also should have determined whether there was a verdict on some of the criminal counts.

The District Attorney's Office argued at the appellate court that a mistrial was "manifestly necessary" and Moran made the correct decision, court records show.

Jones is scheduled to be retried on April 29.

