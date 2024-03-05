Rochester hotels filling up fast for 2024 total solar eclipse

Hotel availability is dwindling in Rochester as the region prepares for a possible several million dollar economic boost as a result of the 2024 eclipse.

Rochester is in the path of totality — where the moon completely darkens the Sun — making it one of the best places to view the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. According to local officials, tens of thousands of visitors are expected to descend upon Rochester for the big event.

How much money is Rochester expected to bring in?

The 2024 eclipse is expected to bring in around $10 million to the Rochester area as hotel rooms are already filling up two months in advance.

Visit Rochester offered an estimate on the economic impact of the eclipse on Rochester of $10 to $12 million.

How reliable is the estimate?

Around $10 million "can be possible" says Rochester of Technology Department of International Hospitality and Service Innovation associate professor Muhammet Kesgin.

Taking into account that Rochester has around 10,000 hotel rooms, Kesgin said, with 100% occupancy, that could bring in around $2-to-3 million alone depending on each hotel's rate, which doesn't take into account restaurants or visits to local museums and science centers.

And if 10,000 visitors spend at least $30 on food during their visit, Kesgin says, that's easily an additional $300,000 of revenue for the Rochester region.

How does this compare to other big events in Rochester?

According to the Greater Rochester Chamber, the PGA Championship at Oak Hill generated around $200 million in revenue for the region last year over the course of the week-long tournament.

And the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival has brought in over $200 million over the past 20 years.

Will you be able to find a hotel?

Places like the Hyatt and Strathallan in downtown Rochester are already fully booked for the days surrounding the eclipse, while the Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton on South Union Street has limited availability with remaining rooms costing around $700 per night.

Just a week later, according to online hotel booking options, rooms at the downtown Hampton Inn and Suites are only $179 per night.

Local Airbnb owners are also taking advantage of the historic event.

About 80 Airbnb's are still available in the Rochester area, with prices ranging from $66 per night to $3,000 per night for April 7-9.

For comparison, the Airbnb totaling over $6,000 for two nights, which is an entire house, typically costs around $2,000 for two nights at other times of the year.

