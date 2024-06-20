Rochester Hills splash pad victims include mom shot twice while carrying child

Mario Iafrate and his twin teenage daughters managed to escape the bullets, although they were separated in the process.

Danielle Iafrate didn't.

When a gunman, later identified by police as Michael William Nash, shot 36 rounds at families at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills on Saturday, two of those bullets hit Danielle Iafrate as she was trying to flee with her 7-year-old daughter.

Iafrate was shot in the back and arm, according to a GoFundMe page raising money for the family, created by a friend and verified by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

She tried to seek shelter in local businesses but was denied entry, the GoFundMe post says. A passerby on the way to work motioned for Danielle and her daughter to get inside the car, then rushed them to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Danielle and Mario Iafrate's twin daughters were separated from their parents; one fled across the street and hid behind bushes, and the other behind an ice cream shop.

Danielle Iafrate underwent surgery and was recovering at home. She is the latest survivor of the splash pad tragedy to be identified through GoFundMe.

Nash, 42, is accused of shooting nine people at the splash pad before fatally shooting himself inside his Shelby Township home, where authorities later discovered 11 guns.

Among the victims: a husband and wife who successfully shielded their two young daughters from the bullets and, in the process, were themselves shot a total of seven times, and a mother and her two young sons, including an 8-year-old shot in the head.

Left at the scene was a handgun, two magazines, and numerous electronics, including a phone, laptop, tablet and hard drives.

As of Thursday, Nash's motive was still unknown. He didn't leave a note or a manifesto. Detectives searched the phone left at the scene and found no explanation. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said detectives may not be able to find a motive.

Bouchard said Nash is believed to have struggled with mental illness; he believed the government was tracking him.

Family members told detectives that he'd walk around his home with a gun, saying things like "shut your phone off, we're being watched, they are listening to us," Bouchard said.

Most of the victims were released from hospitals as of Wednesday. Three victims remained hospitalized, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office: an 8-year-old boy, a 39-year-old woman and 30-year-old woman.

