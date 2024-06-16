Rochester Hills splash pad shooting suspect identified by Oakland County Sheriff's Office

The suspected gunman who opened fire at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills on Saturday has been identified by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Michael William Nash, 42, is alleged to have unleashed 28 rounds on families, including children. He was previously described by authorities as a white man who lived with his mother. He has no criminal history, according to Bouchard, and was believed to have had mental health challenges.

Bouchard said nine people were injured, some in critical condition. And Nash, he said, was found in a Shelby Township home, dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The nine victims of the tragedy included an 8-year-old boy who was in critical condition with a wound to the head and a 4-year-old boy who was stable with a wound to the thigh. A 39-year-old woman shot in the abdomen and leg was also in critical condition. The three were members of the same family.

The eldest victim was a 78-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen and is stable.

Detectives are investigating Nash's motive, who Bouchard said had no connection to the victims. The shooting has been described as "very random" and "bizarre." A weapon, a 9mm Glock, was recovered at the scene along with three magazines.

Nash died by suicide after being "contained" at a Shelby Township home for several hours following the attack, Bouchard said. Bouchard said after attempts to contact the suspect failed, drones were deployed to examine the home, where Nash was found dead.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office and other emergency responders were surrounding a home in Shelby Twp. near Hamlin and Dequindre roads, where they said a gunman was contained following a mass shooting at a Rochester Hills splash pad on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Inside the home on the kitchen table was what looked like a semi-automatic rifle, Bouchard said. He suggested Nash may have had plans for a "second chapter."

Authorities described the scene as chaotic — people were scrambling, falling and getting hit by bullets as they tried to run. Ice cream cones and flip flops were covered in blood.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, Bouchard's department said there were no further updates on the tragedy.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Rochester Hills splash pad shooting suspect identified