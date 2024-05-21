Rochester Field of Honor returns, NHSPCA Paws Walk: Community news update

Rochester Field Of Honor returns

Rochester Field Of Honor will have 550 full size American Flags on display at the Rochester common May 25-28, 2024.

ROCHESTER — Vouchers for Veterans and the city announce that they will once again be putting heroism on display this Memorial Day weekend. This event will be held at the Rochester common with 550 full-size American flags on display around and within the 1/3-mile oval park. The Field of Honor is free to the public and will open in the morning on Saturday, May 25, remaining in place until early Tuesday morning, May 28.

Each night at 7 p.m. a bugler will play taps and John Greenleaf will walk among the flags playing the bagpipes to commemorate the memory of members of all branches of the armed forces.

The multi-day event expects to draw thousands of visitors who will come and pay their respects to the men and women who have served our country, with many making the ultimate sacrifice.

On Memorial Day May 27, the Rochester Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and march from Holy Rosary Church to the bridge on North Main Street where there will be a short ceremony on the bridge. The parade will then continue and culminate at the Rochester common at approximately 11 a.m. The Rochester Veterans Council and American Legion Post 7 will perform the reading of President Joe Biden's proclamation and the laying of the wreath ceremony followed by the playing of taps and a gun salute.

Mayor Paul Callaghan and keynote speaker ret. Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc will address the attendees.

New Hampshire SPCA calls on community to support fundraising event

On Sunday, June 2, 2024, the New Hampshire SPCA will host their annual Paws Walk at Stratham Hill Park.

STRATHAM — On Sunday, June 2, the New Hampshire SPCA will host their annual Paws Walk at Stratham Hill Park. This dog-friendly event, presented by Top Dog Sponsor Walmart Region 16, and Cool Cat Sponsors ICL Autos and Murphy, Powers & Wilson CPAs, directly benefits homeless animals, providing lifesaving care, medical treatment, and other support services. With just a few weeks until event day, the NHSPCA is urgently calling on the community to help them reach their $130,000 goal by fundraising or donating.

Paws Walk is the NHSPCA’s most important community fundraiser, responsible for giving a second chance to thousands of unwanted, neglected, and abused pets each year. The success of this event comes directly from generous, local animal-lovers, who register to walk and raise critical funds through their own network. To help with fundraising and to generate even more support, a generous donor, Dr. Peter Gray in memory of Ellen Gray, has pledged to match donations dollar-for-dollar, which can double every gift made to Paws Walk from Thursday, May 16 through National Rescue Dog Day on Monday, May 20.

Participants can shop for local goods and enjoy food truck treats in the vendor village, watch talented dogs in action from the New England Agility Team, Working Dog Foundation and Heart Stone Farm, and experience the best of the NHSPCA - there’ll be farm animals, kids’ activities, and adoptable dogs.

To registe: nhspca.org/paws-walk.

Rochester, NH Elks Lodge holds annual Kids Fishing Derby

ROCHESTER — At 7:30 a.m., on Saturday, May 11, at the Farmington Fish and Game Club in New Durham, N.H., young fishing enthusiasts descended upon this beautiful site for the Rochester Elks Kids Fishing Derby. The derby is an annual event for the children and grand-children of Rochester Elks No. 1393 members. Chairperson for the event this year was Jeff Rasmussen.

Children pose for group pictures at the conclusion of the Elks Fishing Derby.

There were 30 children registered. In addition 15 Elks volunteered to run the derby. A light lunch was also served by the Elks to all in attendance. Door prizes (various fishing gear items) were also awarded to contestants.

Volunteers pose for group pictures at the conclusion of the Elks Fishing Derby.

The Elks are dedicated to various programs and endeavors, including youth activities. The Rochester Elks Fishing Derby has been conducted for decades by Lodge volunteers. To learn more about the Elks, please visit www.elks.org

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Rochester Field of Honor returns, NHSPCA Paws Walk: Community news