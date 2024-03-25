Rochester Elks honor award winners

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Elks No. 1393 conducted its annual awards night Saturday, March 16 with approximately 175 members and guests in attendance.

Past Exalted Ruler, Past District Deputy and current Lodge Trustee Jerry Skidds received a Grand Exalted Ruler Special Commendation Award presented to him by Exalted Ruler Peter Ducharme. Jerry has worked tirelessly this past year on many Lodge initiatives including chairing the Lodge Scholarship Program and cornhole league.

Past Exalted Ruler and current Esteemed Leading Knight Mark Guilmett also received the GER Special Commendation Award for his efforts with a number of Lodge programs. Exalted Ruler Peter Ducharme presented this award and commented that both of these individuals continually go over and above to make the Rochester Lodge a successful organization.

From left to right are Norman Gervais, Officer of the Year; Dennis Dube, Elk of the Year and Donald E. Chesnel, Citizen of the Year.

Jerry Skidds presented the Officer of the Year award to Past Exalted Ruler and Lodge Secretary Norman Gervais. Norm has been a valuable asset to the Rochester Lodge for many years in his role as Lodge Secretary and as the Elks National Foundation Chairman. Past Exalted Ruler Skidds also presented two outstanding achievement awards to Exalted Ruler Peter Ducharme, recognizing his dedication and support of Grand Lodge programs in the Rochester Lodge.

Exalted Ruler Peter Ducharme then presented the Elk of the Year Award and Citizen of the Year Award. “Elk of the Year” went to member Dennis Dube, a highly motivated and dedicated individual who performs at the next level when it comes to Lodge activities, the Scholarship Committee, chairing the Annual Lodge Golf Tournament and being an active member of the Governing Body of the Lodge.

The Citizen of the Year Award recognized Grand Esteemed Lecturing Knight Donald E. Chesnel for his outreach efforts in regards to involvement with the State Elks Government Relations and Lodge Public Relations programs, including networking efforts involving other non-profit groups in the State of New Hampshire.

The Rochester, NH Elks Lodge 1393 has over 1,000 members and is one of 13 Lodges in New Hampshire. Programs include youth activities, Americanism, veterans activities, scholarships, drug awareness education and community service.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Rochester Elks honor award winners