Rochester Council member considers herself city employee in updated lawsuit

Mar. 8—ROCHESTER — A Rochester City Council member updated her

lawsuit against the city and two fellow elected officials

this week, approximately a month before

a motion to dismiss the case

will be considered.

Council member Molly Dennis, who is representing herself, added more to her lawsuit, claiming Mayor Kim Norton and council member Patrick Keane violated her First Amendment rights.

"By improperly and illegally censuring Dennis, Norton and Keane retaliate against her for engaging in constitutionally protected activities," Dennis wrote in her updated filing Thursday. "Norton and Keane have, by their conduct, intended to chill Dennis's will to participate in City Council meetings and/or criticize them, other City Council members or other city staff."

Dennis filed the original lawsuit against the city, Norton and Keane on Jan. 22, 2024, claiming her March 6, 2023, censure and later actions violated state and federal employment and human rights protections. She is seeking damages for at least $50,000 for each of the nine counts.

The city

moved the case to federal court in February.

The March 6, 2023, censure was the result of a 4-1 vote. Norton did not have a vote in the action, and opted not to veto the council decision.

In addition to adding the First Amendment claim, Dennis updated the lawsuit to include claims that the city treats council members as employees "by regarding them as full-time employees with wages equal to or similar to those of non-elected city employees."

The council members' salary of $55,840 is set by the council on an annual basis during the budget cycle. It has not changed since 2022.

Dennis also compares work done by council members to the work of city staff.

"In essence, they accomplish tasks that are identical or similar to the city's unelected department employee positions (e.g., answering city emails and questions of citizens, taking phone calls to give information to residents, researching issues in all departments, advertising for the city on social media, etc.)," she wrote in her updated filing.

Additionally, she claims she was subjected to an employee performance evaluation by City Administrator Alison Zelms and City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage months before the censure and received a documented verbal warning and written warning as discipline akin to actions outlined in the city's employee manual.

On Feb. 16, 2024, Jenny Gassman-Pines of the Minneapolis-based Greene Espel law firm argued Dennis cannot be viewed as a typical employee, since she's an elected official. The attorney working on behalf of the city asked the court to dismiss the case, saying several of Dennis' allegations conflict with state and federal policies, as well as past judicial interpretations, which consider an election official as separate from an employee.

Gassman-Pines also claims Dennis failed to establish needed support of her allegations in the original court complaint. She states Dennis must do more than make allegations to support her claims.

Dennis' updated claim outlines a variety of comparisons with city employees, pointing to the use of similar equipment and supplies, access to the same benefit program and use of the same human resources department, along with shared duties.

She also claims others agree with her view of the position, pointing to a reported comment by an unnamed Olmsted County commissioner, who she claims told potential city candidates "Rochester City Council members' pay and work is equivalent to a full-time employee."

Dennis also argues the Internal Revenue Service taxes her in the same manner as an unelected city employee.

The city's motion to dismiss the lawsuit is scheduled to be heard at 10 a.m. April 3 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota.

No date for a potential trial in the case has been set.