Rochester council considers $6 million property purchase as part of planned $43 million project

Mar. 3—ROCHESTER — A nearly $6 million land purchase is proposed to address Rochester's growing transit and parks needs.

The Rochester City Council will be asked Monday to approve purchasing two lots behind the existing Public Works and Transit Operations Center, 4300 East River Road NE.

The proposed purchase is part of a planned $43 million project to relocate Parks and Forestry operations to the Public Works and Transit Operations Center to provide more space for the growing department and create efficiencies between the parks and public works operations.

The two lots being considered for purchase carry a combined price of nearly $4.1 million, and are expected to join an adjacent third lot the council previously agreed to purchase for nearly $1.9 million.

If approved, the city plans to close the purchase of all three lots on June 6, 2024, providing a combined nearly 20 acres for a proposed standalone transit facility and potential space for further growth.

The council will also be asked Monday to approve efforts to seek proposals from design consultants to create the new transit facility and plan Public Works and Transit Operations Center renovations to accommodate space for the city's parks and forestry operations.

While a new transit facility is planned, related maintenance operations will remain in the existing Public Works and Transit Operations Center, providing joint use between departments.

Moving other transit operations is intended to give parks and forestry operations space in the northeast Rochester facility, moving from its current location between Mayo Field and the Zumbro River.

A report to the City Council points out the move will open the space along the river for future redevelopment opportunities.

The Minnesota Legislature approved $14 million in state funds for the project last year, and the city anticipates borrowing for additional expenses. It will also seek federal support for portions of the project tied to the increased use of renewable energy.

The request for design services proposes construction of the new transit facility would start in April 2025, with the operations moving in by the end of August 2026.

Work on remodeling space for the parks and forestry move would be scheduled to start at the end of August 2026 and be completed in February 2027.

The proposed land purchases and request to seek proposals for design services are listed on the City Council's consent agenda for its 6 p.m meeting on Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center. Being on the consent agenda means the items can be approved without council comment, unless a council member asks to consider either or both of the items separately.

